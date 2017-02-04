Eurocontrol certified as pan Europe AIS provider

Eurocontrol has become the first pan-European aeronautical information service provider to be certified under the Single European Sky legislation regarding the provision of the European Aeronautical Information Management Service (EAIMS).

The European AIS Database (EAD) is the world’s largest Aeronautical Information System (AIS) supporting the provision of the EAIM Services. It was developed by Eurocontrol as a service to States and stakeholders. The aim of EAD is to ensure the availability of electronic aeronautical information of high quality, presented in a harmonised way and serving the requirements of all relevant users in terms of data quality and timeliness.

The service allows other Aeronautical Information Service Providers (AISPs) to enter and maintain their data in a central repository and enables data users to retrieve and download AIS data in real time.

“We are pleased to have received the Eurocontrol certification for EAD which allows us to take this invaluable service to the next level,” said Joe Sultana, director, Network Manager. “We see EAD as an essential element of the work of the Network Manager as a whole and we look forward to seeing EAD as part of the revision of the Network Management Implementing Rule. This would allow the EAD to contribute even further to network efficiency and performance.”

EAIMS has been providing AIS services for more than 11 years. To date, 38 States have fully aligned themselves with the EAD processes and systems in their Aeronautical Information Management solutions. A further nine States have plans to fully join the EAD service, and one more is in negotiation. EAD users include European States, but also countries such as Canada, the Philippines and Brazil.

Future plans for Eurocontrol include the certification of the Network Manager as the first pan-European service provider of Central Air Traffic Flow Management in 2019.