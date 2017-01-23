UkSATSE traffic drops 8%, sees domestic boost

Ukraine air traffic control provided services for more than 214,000 flights in 2016,Â eightÂ per cent fewer than in 2015.

The Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) said theÂ decrease was the result of a reduction of transit traffic caused by the closure of Ukrainian airspace over the Anti-Terrorist Operation Zone and over the temporarily occupied peninsula of Crimea, and due to imposing reciprocal bans on direct flights between Ukraine and Russia.

According to the latest statistics, UkSATSE handled 81,885 flights by Ukrainian airlines, which is 17.6Â per cent more year-on-year and 132.377 flights by foreign airlines, 19.9Â per cent less over the same period.

According to UkSATSE, in 2016, air navigation services were provided to Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) â€“ 49,138 flights, 19.8Â per cent higher than in 2015, Turk Hava Yollari – 22,920 flights (+ 2.1 per cent), Belavia – 12.799 flights (+ 21,6 per cent), LOT Polish Airlines – 9,907 flights (+ 40,7Â per cent), Wizz Air Hungary – 5,626 flights (+ 37,1Â per cent), Pegasus – 4,288 flights (0,4Â per cent), Air Moldova – 4,219 flights (-12,2Â per cent), Azur Air Ukraine – 4,074 flights (+ 16.8Â per cent), Dniproavia – 3,666 flights (2, 3Â per cent) and Lufthansa – 3,549 flights (+ 4.9Â per cent).

The Ukraine CAA has previously reported that Ukrainian air carriers in 2016 boosted passenger transportation by 31.2 Â per cent year on year to 8.274 million people.