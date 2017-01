The era of space-based surveillance is here!

Spaceflight business SpaceX has launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying Aireon’s space-based ADS-B technology.

The first Iridium NEXT satellites received the go ahead for launch from the Federal Aviation Administration on January 6 following an in-depth investigation into the causes of the complex failure which caused an explosion last year.

Space X has revealed that the explosion which destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad in September that grounded the rocket fleet was caused by a fault during fuelling.

Launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the SpaceX Falcon 9 is on schedule to deliver the first 10 Iridium NEXT satellites into low-earth orbit.

Iridium is hosting specially designed Aireon receivers on each satellite, covering 100 per cent of the globe to offer global air traffic surveillance.

The orbital configuration of the low-latency, cross-linked Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites provides complete global coverage, including oceanic and polar regions, without the need for ground stations. The LEO altitude allows the aircraft signals to be received in space without any additional equipment or changes to aircraft avionics.

The LEO satellites will orbit approximately 485 miles above the earth and each satellite will be linked to four others, creating a dynamic network to ensure continuous availability, everywhere on the planet. These intersatellite communications links will enable real-time delivery information to air traffic control to support aircraft separation services and will remain unaffected by natural disasters.