Thailand to invest on predicted traffic growth

Thailand is to start installing an upgraded aviation system by early 2018Â to better manage growing air traffic levels, according to the Bangkok Post.

The system will enable Aeronautical Radio of Thailand to better direct traffic and serve more flights which should help the country become a regional aviation hub in southeast Asia.

A five-year plan, to be implemented between now and 2021, with an investment worth 14.4 billion bahtÂ (US$125,000) is being supported by the UK Aeronautical Information Service which will act as an adviser.

ART is planning to start deployingÂ the TMCA (Thailand Modernisation CNS/ATM system) programme by early 2018 which will allow ART to serve up to 1.5 million flights a year by 2021.