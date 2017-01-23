SES Awards. Only one more week to go….!

Are you an European ATM industry champion?

If so, why not seek recognition through the prestigiousÂ Single European Sky Award?

The European Commissionâ€™s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport launched the awards system last year to give recognition and visibility to the many initiatives that contribute to the achievement of the Single European Sky (SES) andÂ acknowledge â€˜best in classâ€™ examples of programme implementation.

The Single European Sky (SES) is a flagship initiative of the European Commission. The objective is to modernise Europe’s inefficient airspace management, which is estimated to cost airlines an extra â‚¬5 billion each year, and to raise the price of air tickets for passengers.

The European Union is reforming its ATM systems through the SES initiative, a holistic approach embracing airspace regulation, service provision, technological innovation and interoperability which is backed by a comprehensive legal framework and robust partnerships between institutions and stakeholders.

Completing the SES will contribute to several Commission priorities: jobs and growth, internal market, energy union, global competitiveness. Indeed SES’s objectives are: decreasing the impact on the environment by 10%, tripling airspace capacity, cutting the cost of ATM management by 50%, and increasing safety tenfold.

The Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport wants to support and give visibility to the many projects and initiativesÂ that are contributing to the achievement of the Single Sky.

To recognise achievement across these disciplines,Â up to five awards are available every year for best performance in any of the areas covered by SES, such as service provision, airspace regulation, innovation and technology, safety, human factors.

The prize consists of a trophy and promotion through web, press release and social networks channels of the directorate.

Applicants must submit their applications by 31 January 2017. The award ceremonyÂ will be held next 7 March 2017 at the World ATM Conference in Madrid.

