Oman’s new ACC to capture traffic growth

Oman’s airspace will now be able to handle 1,500 flights daily with the launch of a new air traffic control centre, according to The Times of Oman.

The country’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) opened the Muscat air traffic control centre – the biggest and technologically most advanced air control centre in the region, developed at a cost of OMR25 million.

Dr Mohammad bin Nasser Al Zaabi, the CEO of PACA, said with the new centre will enable a broader view of air traffic and facilitate managing the flow of aircraft more efficiently.

“By launching this centre, the Sultanate will be able to handle more than 1,500 aircraft. Their number will increase by 11 per cent each year based on the Omani airspace’s excellent astronomical position,” said Al Zaabi.

“It connects the most important airports, including those in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa,” he added.

The new centre will be able to handle flights up to 47,000 feet (14 kilometres) using 34 screens measuring 56 inches, the largest of its kind currently deployed.