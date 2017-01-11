NTT DATA introduces airpalette 3D Simulator

NTT DATA Corporation, one of the top IT service providers in Japan, is introducing its air traffic control simulator for airport towers, airpalette 3D Simulator.

To date, the airpalette 3D Simulator has been used in 31 airports in Japan and has earned a significant reputation for its usability and flexibility for scale change.

The airpalette 3D Simulator creates simulations with a realistic airport and aircraft in full 3D. The operation method of the airpalette 3D Simulator is simple and user-friendly. The instructor and trainee are able to commence training immediately without the stress of learning how to use the simulator.

Also, the unique “AISHIP” technology predicts the operations that the pilot will perform and allows training to be conducted with a small group of instructors and pilots. Because anyone can take any role, training in Japan sometimes involves trainees taking the role of instructor or traffic controller and then swapping roles.

A wide variety of tools is available to support users in the airpalette 3D Simulator. It is easy for users to set necessary training scenarios by themselves, such as weather changes over a period of time, visibility, the flight route of each aircraft and spots. Because users are able to check the settings immediately, it allows flexible operation for modifications and changes on- site.

System configuration can be selected from a number of models, and expansion from each model can be carried out smoothly.

Initially, a basic model can be installed simply with twoÂ PCs and fourÂ small monitors. As few as twoÂ people, an instructor and a trainee, can use it and the instructor takes the role of pilot.

It can also be extended from a basic model to an advanced model by adding a PC, and a small or large monitor.

Watch the video and airpalette website for more detail.