Niedziela to head Poland’s PANSA

Poland’s air navigation services provider PANSA has appointed Janusz Niedziela as president.

Niedziela is the former vice president for finance and administration at PANSA and replaces Magdalena Jaworska, the former acting president of PANSA.

During her tenure Jaworska headed efforts to modernise air traffic management systems, improved training and the recruitment of inspectors, formed a robust investment strategy and enhanced its dialogue with external stakeholders.

The new PANSA chief will be faced with the challenge of transforming the agency into a limited liability company in a joint-stock form â€“ 100 per cent state-owned â€“ instead of a state legal entity as it is at present following legislation tabled in October.

The new chief will also need to ensure the businessÂ meets European Commission expectations regarding performance targets between 2015-2019.

An investment infrastructure programme led by a commitment to deploy the iTEC system as well as increased spending on training and recruitment of new controllersÂ will form important features of the development strategy.