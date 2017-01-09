Mozambique makes headway on ADS-B

Inaugurated by deputy transport ministerÂ Manuela Rebelo, its installation falls within the scope ofÂ a national ATM Communication, Navigation and Surveillance programme for controlled airspace.

ADM is implementing this technology as a corollary to comply with ICAO recommendations agreed under APIRG 71/31 – the Air Navigation Plan being developed by theÂ African-Indian Ocean (AFI) Planning and Implementation Regional Group,

The project is financed by Deutsche Bank, with the supply and installation of the systems being carried out by the Spanish company DF NÃºcleo, with a two-year execution period concluding in December 2016.