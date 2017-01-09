Macedonia’s M-NAV seeks VCS partner

M-NAV, Macedonia’s air navigation service provider, has received a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to help finance the upgrade of its air navigation system to meetÂ European industry regulations.

The proposed project, which has a total estimated cost of approximately â‚¬13 million, will require the procurement, installation and commissioning of Â a voice communications system system plus consultancy servicesÂ to support the project implementation unit.

Tendering is expected to continue in the first quarter of 2017.

Contracts to be financed with the proceeds of a loan from the Bank will be subject to the Bank’s policies and rules and will be open to firms from any country.