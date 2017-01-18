LGS, EANS team on remote tower technology

Latvian and Estonian air navigation service providers LGS and EANS are to jointly develop a remote tower technology solution.

The joint commitment was made with the signing by LGS chairman Dāvids Tauriņš and EANS chairman of the board Tanel Rautits of a memorandum of cooperation.

The deal features the possible merging of both partners’ resources in addition to training in a bid to achieve economies of scale.

The agreement provides for the exchange of information and documents, joint research, and other coordination activities including joint analyses. Both partners also will also seek potential European Union funding for the project.

The effort will be focussed on servicing the needs of small regional airports such as Liepaja and Ventspils in Latvia from a remote centre based at Riga airport. The Estonian Tartu airport which is also being developed into a remote tower prototype will be subject to further studies before this technology is used to service other regional airports throughout Estonia and Latvia.