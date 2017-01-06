Japanâ€™s ATC system to undergo major upgrade

Japan’s air traffic control system is to undergo a major upgrade fromÂ March,Â according to the Japan Times.

The new system will help airlines draw up more efficient flight plans as major airports plan to increase arrivals and departures and build more runways ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The new touchscreen system which will enable air traffic controllers to propose changing routes based on real-time analyses of information will be deployed at Hakodate Airport in Hokkaido in March, with the remaining 32 airports receiving the upgrade by March 2022.