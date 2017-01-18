Like most websites Air Traffic Management uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Air Traffic Management website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more
Iceland’s Isavia embarks on Aireon polar quest
Icelandic air traffic control plans to conduct flight trials in polar airspace north of 70 degrees to evaluate the expected benefits of previously unavailable surveillance in polar airspace thanks to a new data services agreement with Aireon.
Air navigation service provider Isavia said it will deploy Aireon’s space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) service throughout the Reykjavik Oceanic Control Area (OCA). In addition to providing enhanced redundancy to existing terrestrial surveillance resources in the southern part of the airspace, the Aireon service will, for the first time ever, provide real-time surveillance and tracking in the region extending from 70 degrees north to the North Pole.
The Reykjavik Area Control Centre
The responsibility for air traffic control services within the North Atlantic (NAT) region is delegated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to seven states: the United Kingdom, Iceland, Canada, Norway, USA, Denmark and Portugal.
Isavia, is responsible for ATM services above flight level 195 in the BGGL FIR north of 63°30’N as well as the entire BIRD FIR.
The airspace managed by Reykjavik ACC, is also known by the ICAO identifiers as “BIRD CTA”. It is about 5.4 million sq km, ranging from the Greenwich meridian in the east to west of Greenland, from the North Pole to south of the Faroe Islands, close to Scotland.
The Reykjavik Control Area (CTA) comprises the Reykjavik Flight Information Region (FIR) and the Sondrestrom Flight Information Region. The vertical limits of the control area are from flight level 055 within Reykjavik FIR and flight level 195 within Sondrestrom FIR. The upper limit is unlimited. The Reykjavik CTA abuts the following control areas: Scottish, Shanwick and Gander to the south, Edmonton to the west, Murmansk, Bodö and Stavanger to the East.
With control of more than 5.4 million square kilometres of airspace, Isavia is looking to improve safety, and efficiency (through reduced separation) of operations by expanding the ADS-B service area. Continuity of service will be enhanced through use of Aireon’s technology in airspace where line-of-sight surveillance is already.
Isavia plans to conduct flight trials in polar airspace north of 70 degrees to evaluate the expected benefits of previously unavailable surveillance in polar airspace.
“Aireon is already working with our colleagues at NAV CANADA and the UK’s NATS to introduce this capability for oceanic crossings in the North Atlantic. We had initially signed a memorandum of agreement to ensure the benefits would be realised, not only with safety, but also efficiency,” said Asgeir Palsson director, air navigation services, Isavia. “The benefits speak for themselves, and we are working closely with our North Atlantic neighbours. We anticipate optimising the 160,000 flights that use our airspace every year.”
Isavia’s northerly location makes it a key player in the North Atlantic (NAT) region bordering Gander Oceanic Flight Information Region (FIR), controlled by Nav Canada, and Shanwick Oceanic FIR, controlled by NATS, to the south, and Bodo Oceanic and Murmansk FIRs in the northern part.
ATM Magazine 2015 To keep with significant growth in the domestic and international air traffic it manages, Iceland’s Reykjavík Area Control Centre (ACC) at Reykjavík airport is undergoing expansion by Isavia, the state-owned business that manages both Iceland’s air navigation systems and most of the country’s airports.
Space-based ADS-B will provide a best-in-class technology for this region of the NAT, and give participating ANSPs 100 per cent, real-time coverage.
“Isavia, given its location, has a strategic mission to utilise the most advanced technology. Not only will it use Aireon for increasing safety, but it will also use it as a contingency source of surveillance to add an extra layer to their robust series of cutting-edge technologies,” said Cyriel Kronenburg, vice president, aviation services, Aireon. “We will also be working closely with Isavia to test the impact of real-time surveillance in the North Pole. Isavia will soon have the ability to track a flight across the entire polar region, in real-time, an unprecedented capability in the history of aviation.”
Read
All In A Day’s Work Isavia Traffic Patterns Over 24 Hours
About one-quarter of the air traffic across the North Atlantic passes through airspace controlled by Isavia. The traffic is dominated by five major traffic flows:
• traffic linking Iceland with Europe and North America
• traffic linking Europe to North America. The volume of this traffic flow varies from day-to-day depending on the high altitude winds and the corresponding location of the NAT tracks
• traffic linking the Middle East to North America
• traffic linking North America with the Far East
• low level traffic below the MNPS airspace which is mostly comprised of Icelandic domestic traffic; traffic between Iceland and Greenland
and the Faroes and international general aviation traffic transiting the North Atlantic.
The major traffic flow between Europe and North America takes place in two distinct traffic flows during each 24-hour period due to passenger preference, time zone differences and the imposition of night-time noise curfews at the major airports.
The majority of the westbound flow leaves European airports in the late morning to early afternoon and arrives at eastern North American coastal airports typically some two hours later – local time – given the time difference.
The majority of the eastbound flow leaves North American airports in mid/late evening and arriving arrives in Europe early to mid-morning local time. Consequently, the diurnal distribution of this traffic has a distinctive tidal pattern characterised by two peaks passing 30° W, the eastbound centred on 0400 UTC and the westbound centred on 1500 UTC.
The major airports in the area served by MNPS approved aircraft are Keflavik, Reykjavik and Akureyri airports in Iceland, Vaagar in the Faroes, Sondreström and Thule airports in Greenland.
The NAT traffic is predominantly commercial. Business aircraft comprise a high proportion of the higher altitude airspace operations.