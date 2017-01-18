Iceland’s Isavia embarks on Aireon polar quest

Icelandic air traffic control plans to conduct flight trials in polar airspace north of 70 degrees to evaluate the expected benefits of previously unavailable surveillance in polar airspace thanks to a new data services agreement with Aireon.

Air navigation service provider Isavia said it will deploy Aireon’s space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) service throughout the Reykjavik Oceanic Control Area (OCA). In addition to providing enhanced redundancy to existing terrestrial surveillance resources in the southern part of the airspace, the Aireon service will, for the first time ever, provide real-time surveillance and tracking in the region extending from 70 degrees north to the North Pole.

With control of more than 5.4 million square kilometres of airspace, Isavia is looking to improve safety, and efficiency (through reduced separation) of operations by expanding the ADS-B service area. Continuity of service will be enhanced through use of Aireon’s technology in airspace where line-of-sight surveillance is already.

