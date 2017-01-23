Indra to continue pioneering 4D trajectory

Indra is playing a prominent role in the second phase of the programme to create the Single European Sky with a stake in 25 of the 27 initial projects.

SESAR is one of the world’s most ambitious initiatives in the field of air traffic research and development and will greatly enhance European efficiency, safety and punctuality of air travel.

The first phase of the programme ended in 2016, while the second phase, known as SESAR 2020, will be implemented over the next five years. The work in this phase is broken down into two broad packages. The first one is underway now and will be executed between 2017 and 2019, while the second one will run from 2019 to 2021.

Indra said t he award of these new contracts strengthens its position in this strategic project promoted by the European Commission in partnership with Eurocontrol and the major ATM industry companies. Indra has played a leading role in SESAR since it was launched in 2006.

Greater punctuality of flights

The contracts underÂ SESAR 2020 secured by Indra are worth a total of â‚¬30 million and the Spanish business will lead two of the key projects that mark the beginning of SESAR 2020.

The aim of the first one is to further the development of 4D trajectory-based flight management systems, a technology that allows aircraft to choose the most direct route and plan flights with an unprecedented accuracy and an error margin of only seconds in terms of expected landing time.

This project will enable Indra to continue its work through SESAR. after it played a key role in the world’s first flight trials in 2014 on a flight between Toulouse and Copenhagen.

Within SESAR 2020, Indra will provide new tools and more advanced capabilities to these 4D trajectory-based flight management systems, facilitating a single complete and real-time view of flight information for the entire aeronautical community.

This stage of the programme will also include the first trials involving different countries, control centres and aircraft, aimed at testing the systems in an environment that reflects the real dimensions and complexity of the future Single European Sky.

With regard to the second project led by Indra, the company will focus on developing a series of common services for all actors involved in managing flights in Europe, both civilian and military. These services will facilitate smoother and coordinated air traffic management while generating significant cost savings.

Specifically, the company will work to ensure that European navigation service providers can share a range of tools, including among others the system for redistributing and balancing capacity in situations of congestion, the trajectory prediction system that air traffic control centres across the whole of the continent will use, and the digital aeronautical charts service.

Seven real trials of the Single European Sky

With regard to the other projects, the company will focus on enhancing airport efficiency, implementing more advanced remote control towers, deploying state-of-the-art voice and satellite communication systems, enhancing the precision of air surveillance systems and aircraft guidance systems for surface and runway movements, and improving the compatibility between different technologies.

Indra will also take part in seven large-scale technological demonstrations involving several countries and designed to validate the technologies in a real environment. One of the most important demonstrations in this respect is the Collaborative Network Management project, aimed at improving air traffic and airport management in complex situations with a high volume of traffic.

These tests will be conducted in partnership with the air navigation service providers and main airports of the United Kingdom, France and Spain, and with Eurocontrol. If successful, the solutions will be industrialised and implemented in control centres and airports across Europe.