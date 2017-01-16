FAA ill-prepared for major ATC disruption

A US transport watchdog has flagged worrying deficiencies in the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) ability to adequately handle major disruptions to the air traffic system.

In a new report, the Department of Transportation Inspector General (IG) said there were concerns over the aviation agency’s contingency planning, controller training, technology, and system redundancy and resiliency.

Lawmakers initiated the IG report in August 2015 in an effort to review the FAA’s efforts in preparing for significant disruptions to the National Airspace System (NAS), such as a fire at the Chicago Air Route Traffic Control Centre in 2014 which resulted in thousands of flight delays or cancellations at Chicago O’Hare and Midway Airports and over $350 million in related costs in addition to the flooding of a radar room at the Austin, Texas TRACON in 2015.

“In response to the Chicago Centre fire, FAA planned to initiate a comprehensive evaluation of how planned NextGen capabilities could enhance the resiliency and continuity of NAS operations for all air traffic services…. However, the evaluation, which was due in March 2016, has not been completed. In fact, Temporary Operational Contingency Office officials stated in June 2016 that they have been unable to set up meetings with the various NextGen programme officials to discuss the role of NextGen in mitigating the impact of future ATC-Zero events.”

“The Inspector General’s report is another example of the FAA bureaucracy dropping the ball and failing to follow through on important contingency planning and training needed to prevent shutdowns of the nation’s airspace,” said transportation and infrastructure committee chairman Bill Shuster.

“Aviation system inefficiency and delays cost passengers and the economy over $30 billion every year, but unfortunately, the FAA’s chronic inability to modernise air traffic services technology is also negatively impacting their ability to address major operational disruptions and reduce delays. This report adds to the sea of evidence supporting the need for real reform in modernising and managing air traffic services, and letting the FAA focus on its safety mission.”

“For too long the FAA has been reactive rather than proactive in identifying and mitigating potential problems,” said aviation subcommittee chairman Frank LoBiondo. “This attitude has significant economic costs to consumers, the aviation industry and the federal government. This GAO report underscores the systemic issues at FAA and reinforces the changes the aviation subcommittee has been pushing the agency to make.”

“FAA plans to introduce several capabilities through Next Generation Air Transportation Systems (NextGen) that are designed to improve critical communications, surveillance, and the distribution of flight data. The implementation of several NextGen technologies is expected to enable FAA to improve the continuity of air traffic operations during emergency events.… Many of these capabilities will not be available for years, and the overall cost and timeframe for implementing them is uncertain.”

“The FAA’s decades-long inability to modernise its outdated technology and struggles in managing significant system failures are on full display again,” Shuster added. “When the Chicago Centre fire happened, the FAA clearly wasn’t prepared to deal with such a major system disruption, and it’s unacceptable that well over two years later, it appears the FAA still isn’t ready.”

“These disruptions continue to highlight the limited flexibility and the lack of redundancy and resiliency of FAA’s current air traffic control infrastructure,” wrote Matthew Hampton, assistant inspector general for aviation audits.

The FAA concurred with eight recommendations made by the inspector general. Clay Foushee, FAA’s director for audit and evaluation, said in a reply appended to the report that the agency has comprehensive contingency plans and that all facilities are required to conduct annual contingency planning.