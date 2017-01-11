Europe’s ATM backbone readies for testing

The first operational version of the advanced ATM platform 4-FLIGHT is under preparation at the Marseille and Reims pilot centres.

The 4-FLIGHT programme, launched in 2008 as a collaboration between the French air navigation service provider DSNA and its Italian counterpart ENAV, is based on the COFLIGHT flight data processing system, an advanced human-machine interface (HMI), featuring innovative controller decision support tools.

Among the expected benefits of the new generation, stripless control system is an increase of around 10 per cent in overall capacity, as well as enabling DSNA to offer higher quality and more competitive services to airlines.

It will be gradually rolled out in all of France’s area control centres and major approaches over the next several years, and will provide crucial Single European Sky interoperability with the systems used by its European partners, in particular the FABEC functional airspace block whose members manage some of the most congested airspace in Europe.

A recent visit by delegates from the European Commission and the Innovation and Network Executive Agency to the Marseille centre heard how technical and operational evaluation sessions are currently being conducted with the first tests with live traffic scheduled for January and March. Subsequent versions of the programme will continue after this phase.

The delegation which was accompanied by representatives of SESAR Deployment Manager heard that over the last year, the Marseille centre exceeded one million controlled flights for the first time in its history. France handles the largest number of flights in Europe at 3 million flights a year and a total of 10,820 flights on 8 July 2016 helped DSNA set a new record for daily air traffic in Europe.

Maurice Georges, DSNA chief, said: “An ambitious project like 4-FLIGHT, when it is cofinanced by INEA, benefits from high credibility within the aviation community because this funding helps accelerate its development and to secure its implementation in consistency with the common projects requested by SESAR Deployment Manager. I am convinced that 4-FLIGHT will provide a very high level of performance for our airspace users. Particularly, with this new generation system, we will be able to implement Free Route and more widely the ‘User Preferred Route’ in a high density airspace.”

Massimo Garbini, managing director, SESAR Deployment Manager, said: “The implementation of 4-FLIGHT, the new operational system at DSNA’s Area Control Centers, fully compliant with SESAR requirements, represents a crucial milestone not only for French ATM but for the entire European network. SESAR Deployment Manager, by coordinating, monitoring, and synchronising such a strategic project, is showing its added value.”

Henrik Hololei, director general, mobility & transport at the European Commission, said: “Increasing the efficiency of our ATM system is an objective that we can only achieve by implementing and coordinating the various modernisation projects around Europe in a synchronised way. The ‘4-FLIGHT’ project, which is being implemented under the Commission’s SESAR Deployment Framework Partnership, is an essential building block for further modernisation of the French airspace, taking Europe one step closer to achieving the Single European Sky (SES).”