DFS division to bundle commercial activitiesÂ 

GermanÂ air navigation service providerÂ Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) has bundled third-party business intoÂ a new subsidiary DFS Aviation Services.

A wholly-owned subsidiary, DFS Aviation Services will market international products and services and will assume the activitiesÂ carried out to date byÂ both DFS itself and by its The Tower Company subsidiary which has now been incorporated into the new business.

DFS said one focal point of DFS Aviation Services will be the provision of air traffic control. The subsidiary controls air traffic at eight regional airports in Germany, about 60 per cent of all regional air traffic in Germany.

DFS Aviation Services also has a British subsidiary, Air Navigation Solutions (ANS) which provides air traffic control at London Gatwick airport, the busiest single-runway airport in the world. As of 2018, ANS will also be responsible for air traffic control at Edinburgh Airport in Scotland.

The second focal point of the company is to market and sell products and services related to air navigation services. DFS division Aeronautical Solutions had been in charge of this until now.

In 2016, total revenues from DFS commercial business amounted to around â‚¬50 million. DFS Aviation Services currently has 110 employees and plans to raise that number to 130 by the end of the year. The company’s headquarters are located in Langen, near Frankfurt.

DFS has also established local offices in Singapore and Beijing to make itself better known on the Asian market. Preparations are also underway to open a local office in the Middle East. The managing directors of DFS Aviation Services are Dirk Mahns and Oliver Cristinetti.

“With DFS Aviation Services, we are laying the foundation for our commercial business to grow and become a thriving business of its own right in addition to our core business financed by air navigation charges. Our goal is to double revenues in the long term,” explained Klaus-Dieter Scheurle, chairman and CEO of DFS. “DFS Aviation Services combines the best of both worlds: the expertise and quality standards of DFS, one of the world’s largest and most progressive air navigation service providers, and a young, dynamic company with a lean structure.”

DFS is a state-owned company under private law employing 5,550 people. Around 2,000 air traffic controllers guide up to 10,000 flights in German airspace every day, about three million movements every year. This makes Germany the country with the highest traffic volume in Europe.

The company operates control centres in Langen, Bremen, Karlsruhe and Munich as well as control towers at 16 international airports in Germany.