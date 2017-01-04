Croatia Control seeks $60m upgrade partner

Croatia Control, the country’sÂ national air navigation service provider, has invited sealed tenders for an air navigation upgrade project to bring it into line with European Union standards.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) project, which involves the supply and installation of aeronautical information management software, hardware and services,Â will be financed with the proceeds of an EBRD loan, the lender said in a statement.

Understood to be worth a contract value of up to â‚¬58 million ($60.7 million), the deadline for the submission of tenders is February 20.

