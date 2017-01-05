Croatia Control launchesÂ â‚¬2m AIM tender

The latest and final phase of the Croatian Air Traffic Management Modernisation Project (CroATMMP) programme is underway.

The purpose of the programme which launched in 2011 by the country’s air navigation service provider Croatia Control has been the modernisation of technical systems used for air navigation service provision to achieve higher levels of safety and capacity.

The programme has been conducted in cooperation with the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) which has granted the loan of total amount of â‚¬47 million.

The programme has included 34 projects, including several COOPANS Top Sky upgrades as well as installations or upgrades of other technical systems. Half of projects have been financed by EBRD credit.

Most of projects have been already successfully completed. The tender for the last project, the supply and installation of AIM (Aeronautical Information Management) software, hardware and services, was launched on 29 December 2016 at an estimated value of â‚¬2 million.

The contract will be financed with the proceeds of a loan from the EBRD and will be subject to the EBRDâ€™s Procurement Policies and Rules.