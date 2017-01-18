Belgocontrol, skyguide team on incident support

Belgocontrol and its Swiss counterpart skyguide are to enhance the support given to air traffic controllers following major incidents.

Air traffic incidents can have a heavy impact on controllers and the mental burden after an incident can be significant.

Belgocontrol currently offers CISM or Critical Incident Stress Management which is widely used in other services such as police and fire departments where staff are faced with exceptional situations.

CISM essentially helps in handling the personal emotions and reactions following highly stressful events, supports a more rapid recovery and thus has benefits for both the individual and the organisation in which they work.

CISM is not a psychotherapy or a substitute but is describes as ‘psychological first aid’ with those who are deeply affected followed up by either a clinical psychologist or psychiatrist.

CISM support is provided in the first instance by a colleague air traffic controller who is specially trained. By sharing experiences undergone by controllers they have supported, both businesses want to further develop that employee assistance and where necessary even support each other after such incidents if the necessary expertise and resource resides in the partner business.

Johan Decuyper, Belgocontrol CEO: “We wish to offer maximum support to our air traffic controllers during the most difficult times in their career. Our primary concern in such situations is their wellbeing. By offering the necessary assistance we want to help them to resume their job as quickly as possible.”

“Moreover, in that way we are also guaranteeing optimum safety of air traffic by only engaging air traffic controllers who are physically and mentally able to do their job. The collaboration with skyguide can possibly provide us with new insights on the matter.”

In order to exchange knowledge and to have a better mutual understanding, three people within each business will follow the continuous training of the other which should enhance future cooperation. Most interventions will be mostly held in French.

The convention which regulates all organisational, financial and legal aspects linked to this mutual support service has been signed by Alex Bristol (COO skyguide and CEO-designate), Johan Decuyper (CEO Belgcontrol) and both CISM section chiefs Claudine Meyer-Sager and Raf Haazen.

A similar cooperation agreement between DFS and skyguide for German-speaking interventions has been in operation for several years.