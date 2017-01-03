Aireon set for revised January 8 launch

Aireon’s space-based ADS-B technology deployment is now scheduled for January 8 with the revised launch of the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation after Space X revealed that the explosion which destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad in September was related to a complex failure during fuelling. Launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will deliver the first 10 Iridium NEXT satellites into low-earth orbit. Iridium will host specially designed Aireon receivers on each satellite, covering 100 per cent of the globe to offer global air traffic surveillance. Private spaceflight company SpaceX has today announced the root cause of a costly explosion last year.

Space X explained that within the rocket’s fuelling process it is loaded with supercooled liquid oxygen chilled to temperatures lower than any other rocket in the industry. During this fuelling, a series of composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs) inside the second stage liquid oxygen tank were vulnerable to buckling. Liquid, or even solid oxygen could then build up within these buckles and when subject to pressure could ignite the carbon fibre overwrap of the pressure vessel.

After reviewing a large amount of telemetry covering a small 93 millisecond period of time, SpaceX was able to conclude that this series of events caused the catastrophic Falcon 9 explosion in September last year.

As a result, the COPV configuration will be adapted to allow warmer temperature helium to be loaded, as well as returning helium loading operations to a prior flight proven configuration based on operations used in over 700 successful COPV loads. “In the long term, SpaceX will implement design changes to the COPVs to prevent buckles altogether, which will allow for faster loading operations.”

The Falcon 9 rocket that is planned to carry the Aireon ADS-B technology on board the series of Iridium NEXT satellites will be followed by another planned Falcon 9 launch around a week later from Florida for Echostar.

The orbital configuration of the low-latency, cross-linked Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites provides complete global coverage, including oceanic and polar regions, without the need for ground stations. The LEO altitude allows the aircraft signals to be received in space without any additional equipment or changes to aircraft avionics.

The LEO satellites will orbit approximately 485 miles above the earth and each satellite will be linked to four others, creating a dynamic network to ensure continuous availability, everywhere on the planet. These intersatellite communications links will enable real-time delivery information to air traffic control to support aircraft separation services and will remain unaffected by natural disasters, including hurricanes, tsunamis and earthquakes that can cripple terrestrial infrastructure..