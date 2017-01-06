Africa becoming focus of China ATC investment

China is reportedly eyeing East African countries, with a pledge to employ new ATC technology.

At a recent EAC-China ATM High Level Forum held in Arusha, Tanzania, convened by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC), representatives from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi heard that China is ready to support the development of a robust aviation sector in the EAC region with new technology.

The meeting heard how African civil aviation is five times riskier in terms of aviation accidents than the international average and that thisÂ translates in to an urgent need to address all those factors that precipitate such accidents and incidences including those related to air navigation and traffic management deficiencies.

Presentations made at the forum mainly centred on the status of the China Civil ATM, EAC Integrated ATM by China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), the status of ATM in EAC by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority as well as the Establishment of the EAC Upper Flight Information Region (EAC-UFIR) Project.