Sweden plans first airport w/out traditional tower

With this letter of intent, Scandinavian Mountains Airport will be the first airport built in the world without a traditional air traffic control tower. The airport is located in RÃ¶rbÃ¤cksnÃ¤s between SÃ¤len, Sweden and Trysil, Norway.

“We will have flexibility in the provision of air traffic control services and that will offer major benefits in meeting the varying seasonal traffic volumes. This is a brand new form of needs-driven air traffic control,” said Brett Weihart, CEO of Scandinavian Mountains Airport.

Saab and LFV have developed the remote air traffic service concept, Remote Tower, and were the first in the world to have such a system approved for operation when, on 21 April 2015, air traffic at Ã–rnskÃ¶ldsvik airport came under the control of the Remote Tower Centre in Sundsvall. Saab’s Remote Tower remains the only such system in the world that has been approved for operation.

“This letter of intent indicates that future airports will have digital solutions instead of towers. This makes it possible for an airport to utilise air traffic services during the times it is required. In turn, this means more airports remain economically viable and so operational, and thereby contribute to a vibrant countryside,” says Johan Klintberg, CEO of Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions.