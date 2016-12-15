DFS to head EU airspace safety project

The kick-off meeting for a new SESAR 2020 project called PROSA took place at the research centre of german air navigation service provider DFS at the beginning of December.

The project aims to Â provide air traffic controllers with more automated tools, thereby allowing them to concentrate on situations where human intervention is crucial. The project aims to not only improve current conflict detection tools, but also develop new tools supporting the air traffic controller with resolution advisory and monitoring of flight trajectory. The project will address new ways of working together, taking into account developments such as drones.

Twenty-three partner companies and around 30 subcontractors will be working closely together in the next three years on a central issue for the work of air navigation services, namely separation management, and will be developing path-defining ideas and testing them with controllers on simulators.

PROSA is made up of seven sub-projects, known as solutions in SESAR 2020, and will deal with the safety-relevant issues of conflict detection and conflict resolution proposals.

DFS will focus on two areas. Firstly, DFS will develop additional functionalities for conflict detection and resolution based on the work already done on controller assistance tools and will continue with research on sectorless flying. In addition, DFS will work on the integration of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) into controlled airspace.

The project, led by DFS, is one of the largest of the 25 SESAR 2020 projects funded as part of the Horizon 2020 EU research programme. The overall budget amounts to approximately â‚¬43Â million and the grant aid level is up to 70 per cent.

Contracts willÂ signed for 25 projects that are included in the first wave of SESAR 2020 industrial research and large-scale validation activities.Â These projects will run from now until the end of 2019 and will aim to deliver new or improved technological and operations solutions to increase the performance of airports, air navigation service provision and the overall European ATM network.