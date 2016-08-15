Solar flare caused 1967 Cold War scare

AÂ powerful solar storm 1967 may well have triggered a crisis between the US and the USSR if not for the USAF space weather monitoring programme, according to a new Cold WarÂ study.

TheÂ study conducted byÂ a team ofÂ scientists led byÂ Delores Knipp, space weather researcher atÂ the University ofÂ Colorado Boulder, and published inÂ Space Weather journal, revealed that a powerful solar storm that occurred inÂ May 1967 was so powerful that it jammed US military communications.

The storm took place duringÂ the height ofÂ the Cold War, so the US military leadership could well have suspected that the interference was caused byÂ Soviet forces and so plot a devastating nuclear action in retaliation.

A space weather monitoring programme established byÂ the US Air Force several years ago however discovered that the jamming was not a result of aÂ Soviet plot, butÂ was inÂ fact caused byÂ the solar storm interference.

“It was important militarily toÂ know whether or not radar and radio technologies were being actively jammed or if it was nature doing the jamming. In this case, it was an unprecedented radio burst fromÂ the sun,” Knipp said, according toÂ SmithsonianÂ magazine.

This incident prompted the US Department ofÂ Defense toÂ increase funding toÂ space weather research to understand how solar activity impactedÂ communications and positioning systems likeÂ GPS.

