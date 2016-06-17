US controller shortage reaching crisis point

Budgetary missteps and bureaucratic red tape have led to a shortage of controllers in the United States, a state of affairs that has now reached a crisis level, according to Trish Gilbert, executive vice president of US controllers’ union NATCA.

Gilbert said controller staffing has fallen nearly 10 per cent since 2011 with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) missing its hiring goals for the last seven years.

“There are currently more controllers eligible to retire today than are currently in the pipeline to replace them. Significant changes are needed immediately,” said Gilbert.

“There are other concerns as well,” said Gilbert. “In some understaffed facilities, controllers must work overtime to provide adequate coverage. Some facilities lack sufficient staffing â€” even with overtime â€” to meet basic needs. Controllers are sometimes asked to work additional days. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, extended workdays and workweeks have led to significant fatigue problems. This has made fatigue one of the agencyâ€™s highest priority safety concerns.”

US controllers undergo rigorous and thorough training, beginning with two-to-five months at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City. Upon graduation, trainees are assigned as developmental controllers at an air traffic control facility. They must complete several stages of additional training before full certification. The total process can take two-to-four years. Controllers must be hired by the FAA before their 31stÂ birthday and retire by age 56.