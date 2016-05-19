Technical issue brings Swedish air traffic to halt

Posted on May 19, 2016

“A technical issue” temporarily affected air traffic control operations in large parts of Sweden on Thursday, preventing aircraft departures for 90 minutes, authorities told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear what caused the glitch.

The Swedish Civil Aviation Administration said the issue had been resolved and authorities were working on getting air traffic up to speed because there had been small delays. No flights were cancelled.

 

