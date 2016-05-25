French ATC unions call for June strikes

The three-day strike from June 3-5 has been called by the USAC-CGT union and has the backing of all unions representing the 12,000 workers in the industry.
The union said in a statement that a drop in staff numbers, which has been going on for almost ten years “had become intolerable”.
It called on “all staff without exception” to take part in the strike, as they were all affected either directly or indirectly by the reduction in staff numbers and the “multiple service reorganisations”.
A final meeting between employer with unions is scheduled for May 31 and only after those negotiations will it become clear if France will be hit by yet another round of strikes.
On Thursday May 25, up to 15 per cent fo flights out of Paris Orly airport could be cancelled due to a two day general strike called by the CGT union who are protesting against France’s labour reforms.
No one likes to see their working practices changed or altered and no body likes to work for longer or for less. Throughout the world though, the self employed have been forced to work longer for less profit. Those employed in the private secor have seen huge changes to their wages and working conditions. Only the lucky ones remained in work as the cut back hit. The global recession caused havoc for the ordinary working man and tax credits fell throughout the world. Inevitably next in line were the public workers and nation anfter nation has asked more of its employees for less reward. Even the super wealthy have been hit. Multi millionaires saw their wealth evaporate when the global property crash hit. Only those without serious debt or those who had been less reckless survived unnafected.
Like the business men (i am one) and their employees, like the wealthy, like the poor, and like the public service workers around the world, the French must take their hit. To complain and argue a point is a part of negotiation. Ultimately if the conditions and pay do not suit, one should leave a sector. To hold it to ransom at the cost of innocent bystanders is unfair and unjust. The frustration the air traffic strikes invokes does not generate sympathy. Those passengers and holidaymakers who have themselves made sacrifices to maintain employment (just about everyone i know in one way or another) feel only resentment and bitterness when our hard earned familly holidays are cancelled or when we arrive with exhausted young children back to our airports in the small hours of the morning, with onward journeys to complete.
I hope one day, like me and millions more, every French ATC has to make a trip to a loved ones bedside, trying to get there before its too late and they pass away before they get to say goodbye. My mother passed in January, and I travelled from abroad (Spain to Ireland) to be with her during her last hours. Luckily I made it back with four hours grace, but how many won’t get the chance this weekend for that one last hug and moment to cherish forever.
Whatever rights they may have for better terms and conditions, they are not important enough to cause such heartache for even just one person, never mind the thousands affected by their actions.