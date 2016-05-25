French ATC unions call for June strikes

French air traffic controllers and airport workers have been urged to join a three-day strike early next month.



The three-day strike from June 3-5 has been called by the USAC-CGT union and has the backing of all unions representing the 12,000 workers in the industry.

The union said in a statement that a drop in staff numbers, which has been going on for almost ten years “had become intolerable”.

It called on “all staff without exception” to take part in the strike, as they were all affected either directly or indirectly by the reduction in staff numbers and the “multiple service reorganisations”.

A final meeting between employer with unions is scheduled for May 31 and only after those negotiations will it become clear if France will be hit by yet another round of strikes.

On Thursday May 25, up to 15 per cent fo flights out of Paris Orly airport could be cancelled due to a two day general strike called by the CGT union who are protesting against France’s labour reforms.